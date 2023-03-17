Today’s Headlines

  • Tomorrow Is Transit Operator Appreciation Day (The Source)
  • Overall Metro Rail Service Is Only 84 Percent Of Pre-Pandemic (SBLA Twitter)
  • Judge Rules In Favor Of L.A. Street Vendors Against No-Vend Zones (ABC7, Public Counsel, L.A. Mag)
  • Councilmember Price Pivots To Supporting LAPD Fireworks Detonation Victims (LAT)
  • Communication/Coordination Hiccups Hamper Mayor’s Inside Safe (KNOCK-LA)
  • BikeLA Alert Urges Soto-Martinez Add New Bike Lanes On Belmont Avenue
  • Bus Detours, Street Closures During This Sunday’s Marathon (The Source, LAist)
  • Newsom Backs Off Call For Capping Oil Profits (LAT)

