- Tomorrow Is Transit Operator Appreciation Day (The Source)
- Overall Metro Rail Service Is Only 84 Percent Of Pre-Pandemic (SBLA Twitter)
- Judge Rules In Favor Of L.A. Street Vendors Against No-Vend Zones (ABC7, Public Counsel, L.A. Mag)
- Councilmember Price Pivots To Supporting LAPD Fireworks Detonation Victims (LAT)
- Communication/Coordination Hiccups Hamper Mayor’s Inside Safe (KNOCK-LA)
- BikeLA Alert Urges Soto-Martinez Add New Bike Lanes On Belmont Avenue
- Bus Detours, Street Closures During This Sunday’s Marathon (The Source, LAist)
- Newsom Backs Off Call For Capping Oil Profits (LAT)
