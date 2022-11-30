Today’s Headlines

  • Uptick In L.A. County COVID Cases (KTLA)
  • The Source Recaps Metro’s Planned December 11 Transit Service Restoration
  • City Council Approves $5M In Westside Bikeway Funding (Biking in L.A., Spectrum)
  • Rick Cole To Become Deputy L.A. City Controller (Pasadena Now)
  • L.A. Debates Plans To House People Living in RVs (SMDP)
  • Overnight Closures Of 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita Area (Daily News)
  • 5-Story Apartments Planned By Expo/Sepulveda Station (Urbanize)
  • 6-Story Apartments Planned Near Expo/USC Station (Urbanize)
  • 7-Story Affordable Housing To Break Ground In Westlake (Urbanize)
  • 8-Story Mixed-Use Coming Across From Wilshire/La Brea Station (Urbanize)
  • Whittier Could Add Housing To Whittwood Town Center (Whittier Daily News)
  • Carnage: Multi-Vehicle 405 Freeway Crash Sends Motorcyclist To Hospital (KTLA)
    …Santa Clarita Car Crash Sends Motorcyclist To Hospital (SC Signal)
  • Union Station Yellow Car Exhibit Showcases L.A. Transit History (Daily Breeze)

