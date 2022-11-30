Today’s Headlines
- Uptick In L.A. County COVID Cases (KTLA)
- The Source Recaps Metro’s Planned December 11 Transit Service Restoration
- City Council Approves $5M In Westside Bikeway Funding (Biking in L.A., Spectrum)
- Rick Cole To Become Deputy L.A. City Controller (Pasadena Now)
- L.A. Debates Plans To House People Living in RVs (SMDP)
- Overnight Closures Of 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita Area (Daily News)
- 5-Story Apartments Planned By Expo/Sepulveda Station (Urbanize)
- 6-Story Apartments Planned Near Expo/USC Station (Urbanize)
- 7-Story Affordable Housing To Break Ground In Westlake (Urbanize)
- 8-Story Mixed-Use Coming Across From Wilshire/La Brea Station (Urbanize)
- Whittier Could Add Housing To Whittwood Town Center (Whittier Daily News)
- Carnage: Multi-Vehicle 405 Freeway Crash Sends Motorcyclist To Hospital (KTLA)
…Santa Clarita Car Crash Sends Motorcyclist To Hospital (SC Signal)
- Union Station Yellow Car Exhibit Showcases L.A. Transit History (Daily Breeze)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA