This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board meeting, CicLAvia, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Thursday 12/1 – The Metro board will meet to discuss and decide fare changes, Eastside L Line phasing, and much more. Agendas and staff reports at Metro board meetings page
- Sunday 12/4 – Southern California’s popular open streets festival, CicLAvia, returns with a seven-mile route through South Los Angeles. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the free fun family-friendly event opens much of Central Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, showcasing the Watts Towers, Central Avenue’s Jazz district, Exposition Park, and more. Participants bike, walk, jog, skate, scooter, wheelchair, etc. as little or as much as they choose to. The route is easy to access from numerous Metro A (Blue) Line stations or the Metro E (Expo) Line station above Exposition Park. Details at CicLAvia event page.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
