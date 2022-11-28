This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia opens South L.A. streets this Saturday
  • Sunday 12/4 – Southern California’s popular open streets festival, CicLAvia, returns with a seven-mile route through South Los Angeles. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the free fun family-friendly event opens much of Central Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, showcasing the Watts Towers, Central Avenue’s Jazz district, Exposition Park, and more. Participants bike, walk, jog, skate, scooter, wheelchair, etc. as little or as much as they choose to. The route is easy to access from numerous Metro A (Blue) Line stations or the Metro E (Expo) Line station above Exposition Park. Details at CicLAvia event page.
  • OngoingJoin the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.

Streetsblog Talks Open Streets Expansion On KPCC Radio Today

By Joe Linton |
Streetsblog’s Joe Linton appeared on KPCC Radio’s Take Two morning news show this morning. Audio is available on-line. Streetsblog broke the open streets expansion story last week. Metro is on target to approve a dozen upcoming CicLAvia-type open streets events throughout L.A. County, including East L.A., Long Beach, San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica, and multiple events […]