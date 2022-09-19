Today’s Headlines
- Metro’s Problem: Stations And Stops Not Designed For People (LAT)
- Long Beach Beach Streets Draws Tens Of Thousands (LB Post)
- 710 Freeway Stub Planning Process At Pasadena Council Today (Pasadena Now)
- Pasadena Council To Vote Today On Project List For 710 Corridor Funding (Pasadena Now)
- Pasadena Pedestrian Plan Goes To Commission Thursday (Pasadena Now)
- $1M Grant To Group To Run Shuttle From L Line To Angeles National Forest (SGV Tribune)
- Judge Blocks Sheriff From Searching Computers LASD Seized From Kuehl, Metro (LAist, LB Post, AV Times)
- LASD Continues To Obstruct Civilian Oversight Probe In Department Gangs (Witness L.A.)
- Downey Cancels Plan To Trial Temporary Roundabout (Downey Patriot)
- Carnage: Windsor Hills Crash Driver Struggled With Mental Health (LAT)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Long Beach Crash (LB Post)
…Arleta Car Crash Sends Two, Including Ejected Infant, To Hospital (2UrbanGirls)
- 195-Apartment TOC Planned By Bundy E Line Station (Urbanize)
- 350-Unit Mixed-Use Proposed on Hollywood Boulevard (Urbanize)
- 94-Unit Modular Supportive Housing Under Construction In Skid Row (Urbanize)
- Lopez: Tiny Homes Have Mixed Record (LAT)
- LAT Opinion: Driving An Electric Car Doesn’t Make You Pro-Environment
- CA Plans To Phase Out Diesel Trucks (LAist)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA