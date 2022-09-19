Today’s Headlines

  • Metro’s Problem: Stations And Stops Not Designed For People (LAT)
  • Long Beach Beach Streets Draws Tens Of Thousands (LB Post)
  • 710 Freeway Stub Planning Process At Pasadena Council Today (Pasadena Now)
  • Pasadena Council To Vote Today On Project List For 710 Corridor Funding (Pasadena Now)
  • Pasadena Pedestrian Plan Goes To Commission Thursday (Pasadena Now)
  • $1M Grant To Group To Run Shuttle From L Line To Angeles National Forest (SGV Tribune)
  • Judge Blocks Sheriff From Searching Computers LASD Seized From Kuehl, Metro (LAist, LB Post, AV Times)
  • LASD Continues To Obstruct Civilian Oversight Probe In Department Gangs (Witness L.A.)
  • Downey Cancels Plan To Trial Temporary Roundabout (Downey Patriot)
  • Carnage: Windsor Hills Crash Driver Struggled With Mental Health (LAT)
    …Motorcyclist Killed In Long Beach Crash (LB Post)
    …Arleta Car Crash Sends Two, Including Ejected Infant, To Hospital (2UrbanGirls)
  • 195-Apartment TOC Planned By Bundy E Line Station (Urbanize)
  • 350-Unit Mixed-Use Proposed on Hollywood Boulevard (Urbanize)
  • 94-Unit Modular Supportive Housing Under Construction In Skid Row (Urbanize)
  • Lopez: Tiny Homes Have Mixed Record (LAT)
  • LAT Opinion: Driving An Electric Car Doesn’t Make You Pro-Environment
  • CA Plans To Phase Out Diesel Trucks (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA