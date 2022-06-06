This Week In Livable Streets
Election Day, T-Committee, accessible streets, Universal Station mobility hub, e-bikes, L.A. BAC, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 6/6 – Tonight at 7 p.m.. Megan Lynch of UC Access Now! will present “Accessible and Complete Streets” at the meeting of the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition. To get the zoom link, click here and send a note to UC Access. Megan joined us on the #SGVConnect Podcast earlier today.
Tuesday 6/7 – Election Day! Many transit agencies, including Metro, are offering free rides for folks to get to the polls. As a nonprofit, Streetsblog cannot endorse candidates, but SBLA can inform readers regarding what information is available on various candidates in various races. For information on the L.A. City mayoral race, see SBLA coverage. For other sites sharing election information, perhaps try: Knock-LA, L.A. Daily News, L.A. Podcast, L.A. Times, LAist, League of Women Voters, and/or Long Beach Post.
- Tuesday 6/7 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 3 p.m. On the meeting agenda are: a bus lane update, canceling funded pedestrianization plans for Century City, using CA low-carbon transit operations funds to purchase one electric bus, and more. Access details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 6/7 – The L.A. City Bicycle Advisory Committee will meet virtually starting at 6:30 p.m. Details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 6/7 and Wednesday 6/8 – Metro is hosting two virtual meetings regarding possibilities for a new Mobility Hub at its Universal City B Line Station. Meetings take place Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 noon to 1 p.m.
- Sunday 6/12 – ActiveSGV will host an E-bike 101 event from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in South Pasadena. Details at ActiveSGV event page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars?