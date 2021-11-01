Today’s Headlines

  • Whittier Planning Access To Future Light Rail Station (Whittier Daily News)
  • Carnage: LB Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Partygoers, Sending 6 To Hospital (LAT, LB Post)
  • Whittier Makes Greenleaf Promenade Permanent (Whittier Daily News)
  • West Hollywood Looks To Improve E-Scooterist Behavior (WeHoVille)
  • Bicycle Meals Volunteers Feed Unhoused Folks (Koreatown Los Angeles)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks Ridley-Thomas Case, Redistricting, Means Testing, and More
  • 7-Story 30-Apartment Building Could Replace Koreatown Single Family Home (Urbanize)
  • Inglewood Drug Police Officer Arrested For Drug Trafficking (KNOCK-LA)
  • L.A. Schools Replace Cops With Restorative Justice (Capital & Main)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA