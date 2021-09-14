Today’s Headlines
- It’s Election Day! Go Vote
…Metro Transit And Bike-Share Are Free Today (LAT, The Source, LB Post)
…Some Election Information Links: L.A. County vote centers, KNOCK-LA, LAist, Daily News, LB Post
- LAPD Badly Miscalculated Weight Of Fireworks In South L.A. Detonation (LAT)
- Thousands Of LAPD Sue To Seek Vax Exemption (LAT, L.A. Magazine)
…Officers’ Lawsuit Unlikely To Succeed (LAist)
- SBLA Tweets First Meeting Of New Metro 710 Freeway Widening Task Force
- Carnage: Two Dead In Palmdale Rollover Car Crash (AV Times)
- Towing A Crashed Truck Off the L Line Tracks (Pepe’s Towing YouTube – 40 min, August 2021)
