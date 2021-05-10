Today’s Headlines
- Video: Why Is L.A. Traffic So Bad? (City Beautiful YouTube)
- Sheriffs Dept Statement Regarding Gun To Head Of Black Person Arrested In Lancaster (LAT)
- Air District Approves New Rules For Warehouses (LAT)
- Lancaster Improving Six Bus Stops (AV Times)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Two In Sylmar Car Crash (Daily News)
…Cyclist Dies Ten Days After Lincoln Heights Crash (Biking in L.A.)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In East Hollywood (Eastsider)
…DUI Driver Sentenced To 22 Years For Killing Lancaster Pedestrian (AV Times)
- 5-Story Mixed-Use Proposed In North Hollywood (Urbanize)
- 5-Story Apartments Planned In Canoga Park Near G Line Sherman Way Station (Urbanize)
- L.A. Podcast Talks Garcetti Ambassador, Warehouse Pollution, Echo Park
