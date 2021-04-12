Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County COVID Cases And Deaths Continue To Decline (LAT)
  • LAT Editorial: Keep Slow Streets And Outdoor Dining After Pandemic
  • Metro Slowly Adding Back Some Cut Bus Service Starting Today (The Source)
  • Las Vegas PD Cuff Deaf Black Woman To Stop Her From Signing ASL (@sahra Twitter)
  • LAPD Rejecting Protestor Complaints (LAist, LAT)
  • More On L.A. County Plan To Return Bruce’s Beach (LAT, Daily Breeze, Urbanize)
  • Could Gold Line To Montclair Be In Biden Infrastructure Plan? (SGV Tribune)
  • Carnage: Three Killed As Street Racing Car Crashes Into Building In South L.A. (CBS)
  • City Council Exempts Pico-Union Affordable Housing Project From CEQA (Urbanize)
  • Plans For Reinventing Crenshaw Mall (Fast Company)
  • L.A. County Accepting Mortgage Relief Applications Today (Urbanize)
  • Getty and L.A. City Launch Initiative To Preserve Black Community Sites (Urbanize)

