Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County COVID Cases And Deaths Continue To Decline (LAT)
- LAT Editorial: Keep Slow Streets And Outdoor Dining After Pandemic
- Metro Slowly Adding Back Some Cut Bus Service Starting Today (The Source)
- Las Vegas PD Cuff Deaf Black Woman To Stop Her From Signing ASL (@sahra Twitter)
- LAPD Rejecting Protestor Complaints (LAist, LAT)
- More On L.A. County Plan To Return Bruce’s Beach (LAT, Daily Breeze, Urbanize)
- Could Gold Line To Montclair Be In Biden Infrastructure Plan? (SGV Tribune)
- Carnage: Three Killed As Street Racing Car Crashes Into Building In South L.A. (CBS)
- City Council Exempts Pico-Union Affordable Housing Project From CEQA (Urbanize)
- Plans For Reinventing Crenshaw Mall (Fast Company)
- L.A. County Accepting Mortgage Relief Applications Today (Urbanize)
- Getty and L.A. City Launch Initiative To Preserve Black Community Sites (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA