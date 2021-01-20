Today’s Headlines

  • President Biden and Vice President Harris Sworn In (LAT, Daily News)
    …L.A. Poet Amanda Gorman Delivers (LAist, Daily News, L.A. Taco)
  • New More Dangerous COVID Strains In CA (LAT)
  • LAPD Ties To Insurrectionists (@sahrasulaiman Twitter)
  • Metro Bunker Hill Regional Connector Ped Bridge Under Construction (Urbanize)
  • Underground Anomaly Has Cost Metro $18M In Purple Line Tunneling Costs (@numble Twitter)
  • Mixed-Use Complex Planned At Pico/Crenshaw (Urbanize)
  • Progress On Revamped San Pedro Waterfront (Urbanize)

