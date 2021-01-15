Today’s Headlines

COVID: L.A. Hospitals Teeter On Last Resort Guidelines For Care (LAT)

L.A. Homeless Services Could Be Spreading COVID (KNOCK.LA)

Carnage: Fatal Fiery End To Pursuit In Van Nuys (Daily News)

…Inglewood Resident Killed In L.A. Car Crash (2 Urban Girls)

44-Home Florence Firestone Project To House Formerly Unhouses Vets (Urbanize)

41-Story Apartment Tower Approved For Downtown L.A. (Urbanize)

Commission Supports Westwood TOC Apartments Over Fix the City Appeal (Urbanize)

L.A. River Revitalization Needs To Consider People And Water (LAT)

Streetsblog will not publish on Monday, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Back Tuesday.

