Today’s Headlines
- 15 Police Shootings Similar To Dijon Kizzee (LAT)
- Oversight Panel Calls For Sheriff Villanueva To Resign (LAist, LAT, Daily News)
- LAPD Caused Serious Injuries Clearing Lakers Victory Celebrations (LAT)
- County Blasts COVID Herd Immunity As Unethical, Immoral (Daily News)
- Santa Monica Approves New Bike Plan (Patch)
- Another Push To Speed Up Metro’s Street-Running Light Rail Lines (Urbanize)
- 48 Apartments Could Replace South L.A. Vernon Avenue House (Urbanize)
- Ride-Hail Spent Hundreds Of Millions On Prop 22 (LAT)
- New Councilmember Kevin de León Sworn In, Pledges Housing For Unhoused (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA