Today’s Headlines

15 Police Shootings Similar To Dijon Kizzee (LAT)

Oversight Panel Calls For Sheriff Villanueva To Resign (LAist, LAT, Daily News)

LAPD Caused Serious Injuries Clearing Lakers Victory Celebrations (LAT)

County Blasts COVID Herd Immunity As Unethical, Immoral (Daily News)

Santa Monica Approves New Bike Plan (Patch)

Another Push To Speed Up Metro’s Street-Running Light Rail Lines (Urbanize)

48 Apartments Could Replace South L.A. Vernon Avenue House (Urbanize)

Ride-Hail Spent Hundreds Of Millions On Prop 22 (LAT)

New Councilmember Kevin de León Sworn In, Pledges Housing For Unhoused (LAT)

