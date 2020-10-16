Today’s Headlines

  • 15 Police Shootings Similar To Dijon Kizzee (LAT)
  • Oversight Panel Calls For Sheriff Villanueva To Resign (LAist, LAT, Daily News)
  • LAPD Caused Serious Injuries Clearing Lakers Victory Celebrations (LAT)
  • County Blasts COVID Herd Immunity As Unethical, Immoral (Daily News)
  • Santa Monica Approves New Bike Plan (Patch)
  • Another Push To Speed Up Metro’s Street-Running Light Rail Lines (Urbanize)
  • 48 Apartments Could Replace South L.A. Vernon Avenue House (Urbanize)
  • Ride-Hail Spent Hundreds Of Millions On Prop 22 (LAT)
  • New Councilmember Kevin de León Sworn In, Pledges Housing For Unhoused (LAT)

