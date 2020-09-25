Today’s Headlines
- CA COVID-19 Cases Top 800,000 (LAT)
- Driver Plows Through Breonna Taylor Protest (LAT, ABC7, Daily Breeze)
- More On Metro Board Approving Service Cuts (LAT,
- DA Declines Sheriff Case Against KPCC Reporter Huang (LAT)
- Rethinking Law Enforcement Role In Traffic Safety (LAist)
- Judge Rules Against L.A. City Anti-Unhoused Bulky Item Notice Practices (Los Angeleno)
- Plan Commission Denies Appeals, Supports 30-Story Hollywood Tower Housing (Urbanize)
- 7-Story 264-Unit Apartments Planned Near MacArthur Park (Urbanize)
- No God-Given Right To Buy Gas Car (LAT)
…KPCC Airtalk Discusses Governor’s Plan To Phase Out Gas Cars
