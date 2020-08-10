Today’s Headlines

  • By the Time You Read This L.A. COVID Deaths Will Be More Than 5,000 (Eastsider)
    …Hopeful COVID Trend: L.A. County Hospitalizations Dropping Some (Daily Breeze)
  • How Transit Riders Are Managing During COVID (L.A. Magazine)
  • Metro Making Progress On Regional Connector DTLA Subway (The Source)
  • Metro Bus Hits, Kills Pedestrian In East L.A. (Eastsider)
  • As L.A. Driving Declined Under COVID, So Did Road Rage Citations (Crosstown)
  • Historian Declines, So Manhattan Beach Staff To Present Bruce’s Beach History To Council (Daily Breeze)
  • L.A. Taco Questions Garcetti About Washing Stations and LAPD Masks
  • “Highway Pete” Tortoise Recovering From Calaveras County Car Crash (LAT)
  • LAT Blames Layers Of Consultants For A CA High-Speed Rail Bridge Construction Failure
  • Breaking: Santa Clarita Sheriff Deputies Draw Guns On Black Kids Who Called For Help (@RexChapman Twitter)
  • FoxLA Reporter Tweets Councilmember Bonin Called For Extra LAPD Patrols At His Home While Voting To Defund
    …Turns Out Calls Were Initiated By LAPD (Bonin Twitter, L.A. Podcast)
  • LAT Finds Lots Of Airbnb Listing Violate City Regulations
  • Proposed Tower Near Hollywood/Vine Would Be Apartments, Not Hotel (Urbanize)
  • Former Councilmembers Perry and Parks Blame Wesson Redistricting For Huizar Scandal (LAT)

