- By the Time You Read This L.A. COVID Deaths Will Be More Than 5,000 (Eastsider)
…Hopeful COVID Trend: L.A. County Hospitalizations Dropping Some (Daily Breeze)
- How Transit Riders Are Managing During COVID (L.A. Magazine)
- Metro Making Progress On Regional Connector DTLA Subway (The Source)
- Metro Bus Hits, Kills Pedestrian In East L.A. (Eastsider)
- As L.A. Driving Declined Under COVID, So Did Road Rage Citations (Crosstown)
- Historian Declines, So Manhattan Beach Staff To Present Bruce’s Beach History To Council (Daily Breeze)
- L.A. Taco Questions Garcetti About Washing Stations and LAPD Masks
- “Highway Pete” Tortoise Recovering From Calaveras County Car Crash (LAT)
- LAT Blames Layers Of Consultants For A CA High-Speed Rail Bridge Construction Failure
- Breaking: Santa Clarita Sheriff Deputies Draw Guns On Black Kids Who Called For Help (@RexChapman Twitter)
- FoxLA Reporter Tweets Councilmember Bonin Called For Extra LAPD Patrols At His Home While Voting To Defund
…Turns Out Calls Were Initiated By LAPD (Bonin Twitter, L.A. Podcast)
- LAT Finds Lots Of Airbnb Listing Violate City Regulations
- Proposed Tower Near Hollywood/Vine Would Be Apartments, Not Hotel (Urbanize)
- Former Councilmembers Perry and Parks Blame Wesson Redistricting For Huizar Scandal (LAT)
