Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County COVID Contact Tracers Failed To Detect Workplace Outbreaks (LAT)
…CA Passes 9,000 COVID Deaths (LAT)
- Deputy Alleges Compton Sheriff Station Dominated By ‘Executioner’ Gang (LAT)
- Protestors Intimidated, Cars Impounded – Months After Long Beach Protests (Forward)
- CM Huizar Charged With Accepting $1.5M In Bribes (LAist, LAT, CBS2), Daily News)
- Flaming Semi-Truck Crash Closes Freeway In Baldwin Park (ABC7)
- Santa Ana Driver Kills OC Register Editor (Daily News)
- L.A. Traffic Could Be Worse Post-Pandemic (Spectrum)
- Caltrans Ideas To Stop Wrong-Way Drivers (Daily News)
- Electric SUV Inspired By CA Environment That It Destroys (LAT)
- Urbanize Looks Into New Westside Community Plans
- Tamika Butler Edits Bicycling (Biking in L.A.)
