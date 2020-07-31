Today’s Headlines

L.A. County COVID Contact Tracers Failed To Detect Workplace Outbreaks (LAT)

…CA Passes 9,000 COVID Deaths (LAT) Deputy Alleges Compton Sheriff Station Dominated By ‘Executioner’ Gang (LAT)

Protestors Intimidated, Cars Impounded – Months After Long Beach Protests (Forward)

CM Huizar Charged With Accepting $1.5M In Bribes (LAist, LAT, CBS2), Daily News)

Flaming Semi-Truck Crash Closes Freeway In Baldwin Park (ABC7)

Santa Ana Driver Kills OC Register Editor (Daily News)

L.A. Traffic Could Be Worse Post-Pandemic (Spectrum)

Caltrans Ideas To Stop Wrong-Way Drivers (Daily News)

Electric SUV Inspired By CA Environment That It Destroys (LAT)

Urbanize Looks Into New Westside Community Plans

Tamika Butler Edits Bicycling (Biking in L.A.)

