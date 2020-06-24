Today’s Headlines

  • Today: L.A. City Council Takes Up Unarmed Response Proposal (BLM Twitter)
    …and Vacancy Tax (Healthy L.A. Alert)
  • City Council Approves $100M COVID Rent Relief Program (LAT)
  • LAUSD Fails To Approve Defunding School Police (LAT)
  • California Sees Alarming Coronavirus Spike (LAT)
  • Many LAPD Officers Calling In Sick For Metro Policing Shifts (LAT)
  • 196-Unit Affordable Housing Development Planned Next To A Line Station In Watts (Urbanize)
  • Mixed-Use Development Under Construction Near Burbank Metrolink Station (Urbanize)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Agency Delays Approving Business Plan (LAT)
  • More On Councilmember Huizar Bribery Scandal (L.A. Podcast, Biking in L.A., LAT editorial)
  • LAT Travel Recommends Bike Touring This Summer

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA