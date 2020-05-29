Today’s Headlines
- Black Lives Matters Protests Continue In DTLA (LAT)
…L.A. Protestors Against Floyd Killing and Garcetti’s Pro-LAPD Budget (LAist)
- CA COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 4,000 (LAT)
…As National Toll Reaches 100,000 (LAT)
- State Legislators Concerned That Corporate Landlords Will Gobble Homes During Recession (LAist)
- L.A. City Announces Rent Relief Program (Curbed)
- L.A. Podcast Instagram Explains Latest Council Corruption Developents
…Garcetti, Martinez Call For Councilmember Huizar to Resign (LAT)
- L.A. Bike Shops Experiencing Sales Boom (Biking in L.A.)
- Thousand Oaks Transit Faces Existential Crisis (TO Acorn)
- Metro Releases Draft Long Range Transportation Plan For 45-Day Review (The Source)
- Construction Underway At Massive LAX Car Rental Facility (Urbanize)
- Federal Judges Push Back on Trump Fossil Fuel Agenda (LAT)
