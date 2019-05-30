Today’s Headlines

  • Valley Considers Orange Line Parking For Homeless Shelters (Daily News)
  • SCAG Hosting Workshops To Ease Traffic (SGV Tribune)
  • Mural-Ads Promote Homeless Housing vs. NIMBYs (Curbed)
  • City Settles Homeless People’s Property Lawsuit, Issues Remain (LAT)
  • 42-Story Apartment Tower Proposed By Wilshire/La Brea (Urbanize)
  • Koretz Supports Bike-Friendly Rosewood Across La Brea (Biking in L.A., Beverly Press)
  • Plan Commission Supports Pico-Robertson TOC Project Against Challenge (Urbanize)
  • State Assembly Approves Rent Control Bill (KTLA)
    LAT Editorial: To Solve CA Homelessness, Protect Renters
  • Three Design Options For L.A. River Crown Jewel Site Taylor Yard (Urbanize)

