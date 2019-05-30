Today’s Headlines

Valley Considers Orange Line Parking For Homeless Shelters (Daily News)

SCAG Hosting Workshops To Ease Traffic (SGV Tribune)

Mural-Ads Promote Homeless Housing vs. NIMBYs (Curbed)

City Settles Homeless People’s Property Lawsuit, Issues Remain (LAT)

42-Story Apartment Tower Proposed By Wilshire/La Brea (Urbanize)

Koretz Supports Bike-Friendly Rosewood Across La Brea (Biking in L.A., Beverly Press)

Plan Commission Supports Pico-Robertson TOC Project Against Challenge (Urbanize)

State Assembly Approves Rent Control Bill (KTLA)

…LAT Editorial: To Solve CA Homelessness, Protect Renters

