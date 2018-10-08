This Week in Livable Streets

Taste of Monterey Park, Walk to School, Ride for Safety and Justice for Benjamín Torres, and more!



Monday 10/8 – Today is Indigenous Peoples Day – for Los Angeles City activities see City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell Twitter.

Tuesday 10/9 – BikeSGV, with the Monterey Park Chamber of Commerce and Metro, will host a free Taste of Monterey Park ride, with free food samples, and various prizes. Festively lit bicycles are encouraged. Gather at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. departure from the Monterey Park Chamber of Commerce at El Encanto at 700 El Mercado Avenue. The event is free, though participants need to sign-up via Eventbrite.

Wednesday 10/10 – Southern California schools will celebrate Walk to School Day. For San Gabriel Valley walk to school events, contact Diane Velez, BikeSGV Program Coordinator at diane [at] bikesgv.org.

added: Wedneday 10/10 – At 9 p.m., CiclaValley and others will be placing a ghost bike at at the corner of Strathern Street and Bellingham Avenue in Sun Valley – to remember a cyclist who was killed there in a Sunday night hit-and-run crime. For details, see Facebook event.

Saturday 10/13 – This Saturday at noon will be the 6th Anniversary Bike Ride for Safety and Justice for Benjamín Torres, who was killed while on his way to work in a hit-and-run in Gardena. The ride will gather at 135th Street and Wilton Place in Gardena. Details at Facebook event.

