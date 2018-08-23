Today’s Headlines
- Ryu and O’Farrell Push To Fund Hollywood/Rodney Crosswalk (Los Feliz Ledger)
- Carngage: One Dead, Nine Injured In Multi-Car Freeway Crash In Irvine (Daily News, LAT)
- L.A. County Bike Coalition Asks For Feedback On My Figueroa
- More On L.A. City E-Scooter Moratorium Enforcement (Curbed, KPCC)
…West Hollywood Is Kinda Enforcing Its E-Scooter Ban (WeHoVille)
…Gruber On Santa Monica Becoming Multi-Modal (Healthy City Local)
…Those Pesky Scooters Need To Behave If They Want Pasadena (SGV Tribune)
- Foothill Gold Line Early Construction Complete (SGV Tribune, The Source)
