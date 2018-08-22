Today’s Headlines
- No, Expo Line Is Not Increasing Santa Monica Crime (L.A. Magazine)
- Utility Relocation Phase Completed Early For Foothill Gold Line Phase 2
- Power Outage Issue Impacted Red/Purple Line This Morning (The Source, Daily News)
- New Townhomes Planned Near Expo/Crenshaw (Urbanize)
- City Seeks To Shut Down Oil Drilling Site Near USC (LAT)
- BNSF Train Derails In San Bernardino (LAT)
- Ethics Commission Delays Vote To Restrict Developer Contributions (Curbed, LAT)
- What Peds/Cyclists Will Sacrifice For Autonomous Vehicles (Price Tags)
