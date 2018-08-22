Today’s Headlines

No, Expo Line Is Not Increasing Santa Monica Crime (L.A. Magazine)

Utility Relocation Phase Completed Early For Foothill Gold Line Phase 2

Power Outage Issue Impacted Red/Purple Line This Morning (The Source, Daily News)

New Townhomes Planned Near Expo/Crenshaw (Urbanize)

City Seeks To Shut Down Oil Drilling Site Near USC (LAT)

BNSF Train Derails In San Bernardino (LAT)

Ethics Commission Delays Vote To Restrict Developer Contributions (Curbed, LAT)

What Peds/Cyclists Will Sacrifice For Autonomous Vehicles (Price Tags)

