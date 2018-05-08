Today’s Headlines

LAPD Blaming Pedestrians For Drivers Killing Them (Daily News)

Metro Studying Vermont Subway (Curbed)

Carnage: One Person Killed In Hollywood 101 Freeway Crash (CBS)

Can A Dodger Gondola Really Fly? (Downtown News)

Hollywood Supportive Housing Project Faces Opposition Appeal (Urbanize)

Koreatown Homeless Shelter Plan Opposed By Some (Curbed)

L.A. Plans Permanent Supportive Housing At Echo Park Site (Urbanize)

L.A. County Plans Seven Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)

