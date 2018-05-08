Today’s Headlines

  • LAPD Blaming Pedestrians For Drivers Killing Them (Daily News)
  • Metro Studying Vermont Subway (Curbed)
  • Carnage: One Person Killed In Hollywood 101 Freeway Crash (CBS)
  • Can A Dodger Gondola Really Fly? (Downtown News)
  • Hollywood Supportive Housing Project Faces Opposition Appeal (Urbanize)
  • Koreatown Homeless Shelter Plan Opposed By Some (Curbed)
  • L.A. Plans Permanent Supportive Housing At Echo Park Site (Urbanize)
  • L.A. County Plans Seven Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)

