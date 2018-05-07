This Week In Livable Streets

Eastern Avenue, Transit-Oriented Communities, Sepulveda Transit Corridor, Watts bike show, Cyclofemme and much more!



Tuesday 5/8 – Our Town El Sereno and L.A. City Councilmember Jose Huizar will host the second of three Envision Eastern! community meetings for safety improvements on Eastern Avenue. This Tuesday’s meeting will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at El Sereno Senior Center at 4818 Klamath Place. Details at Facebook event or event flyer.

Tuesday 5/8 – The city of Pasadena is hosting a community meeting for input on safety enhancements for the Allen Avenue corridor in the Metro Gold Line Allen Station area. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Santa Catalina Library at 999 E. Washington Boulevard. For details see SGV Tribune article.

Wednesday 5/9 – The city of Pasadena is hosting a workshop on its planned Union Street Protected Bike Lane project. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Gamble Room at Pasadena Presbyterian Church at 585 E. Colorado Boulevard. The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition will host a short, fun State of Union Street Ride to the meeting. The ride starts at 6 p.m. at Pasadena Cyclery at 1670 E. Walnut Street. Ride and meeting details at Facebook event.

Wednesday 5/9 – Santa Monica Spoke will host a handlebar happy hour from 5:30-8 p.m. at Tiato Kitchen at 2700 Colorado Avenue. Details at Santa Monica Spoke website.

Wednesday 5/9 – The Alliance for Community Transit – Los Angeles (ACT-LA) will be holding a town hall to discuss Metro's Transit Oriented Communities Policy expected to be approved in June. The free town hall will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple at 815 E. 1st Street in Little Tokyo. Details at Facebook event. Register via eventbrite.

Wednesday 5/9 – Metro will host a community design workshop for its Union Station forecourt and esplanade improvements. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Biscailuz Gallery at 125 Paseo de la Plaza in El Pueblo/Olvera Street. Meeting details at Metro's The Source.

Wednesday 5/9 – The Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council Traffic and Transportation Committee will host a public meeting discussing Metro's planned Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, featuring a panel with representatives from Metro, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl's office, and the Sierra Club. The meeting will take place at the Sherman Oaks Library at 14245 Moorpark Street. For event details email Matthew Robertson at matthewr487 [at] gmail.com.

Friday 5/11 – People for Bikes and Pure Cycles will host DRAFT – Los Angeles – a networking event for anyone who loves bikes or works in the bicycle industry. DRAFT will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Pure Cycles at 713 N. Victory Boulevard in Burbank. Details at Facebook event.

Saturday 5/12 – East Side Riders will host its annual Bike Show alongside Fire Station 65's Watts Community Fun Day and Car Show. The bike show takes place starting at noon, with awards at 1:30 p.m. The fun day event will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1801 E. Century Boulevard in Watts. Bike show details at Facebook event.

Saturday 5/12 – Santa Monica Spoke will host a Community Garden Bike Tour starting at 10 a.m. at Metro Expo Line 26th Street / Bergamot Station. Details at Facebook event.

Sunday 5/13 – Cyclofemme L.A. will host a leisurely Mother's Day bike ride through the Los Feliz neighborhood. The ride celebrates Global Women's Cycling Day and includes a 1-hour yoga class and a tour of historical neighborhood gems and artwork. Meet at 9 a.m. at Griffith Park's Fern Dell entrance (Fern Dell Drive and Los Feliz Boulevard) by the Bear Statue. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.