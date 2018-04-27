Today’s Headlines
- CA Announces Billions For Transit & Transpo Projects, From Gas Tax (LAT)
- Exide Closed 3 Years Ago, Lead Clean-Up Mostly Not Done (LAT)
- Pasadena’s Loud Anti-Road-Safety Contingent (Pasadena Now)
- Upgrades Completed At Metro’s Pico Station (Downtown News)
- Dodgers Want To Pay For Gondola To Union Station (Daily News, Urbanize, etc.)
…How About A Good Cheap Pedestrian Connection, Too (Reddit: Image, Discussion)
- Metro Board Approved Blue Line First/Last Mile Plan (The Source)
…Metro Approved Charging for “Clean Air” Cars in ExpressLanes (SGV Tribune, LAT)
…Metro Approved Homeless Showers Pilot (Curbed, NBC4)
…Metro Approved Metrolink San Bernardino Line Discounts (Solis)
- Claremont Funding Distinctive Gold Line Bridge (SGV Tribune)
- Take Metro’s NextGen Bus Study Survey (The Source)
