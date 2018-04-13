Today’s Headlines

Memorial Ride Tonight For Cyclist Killed By South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver (Facebook)

Donate For Photographer Gravely Injured By Driver (Patch)

Suspect Arrested In Montebello Bus Stabbing (LAT, Eastsider)

…Montebello Bus Operators Demand More Protection After Stabbing (SGV Tribune)

When Will Homeless Strategies Pay Off? (Curbed)

Cedillo Proposes Inclusionary Zoning For Central City West (Urbanize)

County To Update 1996 L.A. River Master Plan (Curbed)

Musk Proposes 2.7-Mile Proof Of Concept Tunnel (Urbanize)

Trump Orders Rollback Of Smog Standards (LAT)

Gas Prices Up A Bit, Could Go Higher (LAT)

