Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Leads the Nation In Pedestrian Deaths (LACBC)
…Why Are Pedestrian Deaths Rising In the U.S.? (Price Tags)
- La Verne Making Moves To Become More Bike-Friendly (Daily Bulletin)
- Olvera Street Merchants Question Garcetti Plan For Homeless Shelter Nearby (LAT)
- PATH Plans Hollywood TOC Homeless Housing (Urbanize)
- Demonstrators Protest AirBnB Rentals (Curbed)
- Convention Center Plans Expansion For 2022 Super Bowl (Urbanize)
- The Case For LimeBike Dockless Bike-Share For Northridge (Biking in L.A.)
