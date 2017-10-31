Today’s Headlines
- Be Scared! Halloween Means Danger For Pedestians (SBUSA)
…Groan – The Source Halloween Safety Tips All Assign Blame To Pedestrians
- More On Bonin Foes Filing City Notice For Recall (KFI)
…According to City Clerk recall filing has not been done as of this morning
- Carnage: Cyclist Killed In West Covina Car Crash (Biking in L.A.)
- Poll Finds Six In Ten African Americans Unfairly Stopped By Police (KPCC)
- Havard-Westlake Buys Studio City Golf Site, Could End Parking Battle (Daily News, Curbed)
- OC Officials Enforcing Time Restrictions On Santa Ana River Homeless Camp (LAT)
