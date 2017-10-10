Today’s Headlines
- Metro Studying Funded Torrance Green Line Extension (Urbanize)
- Mar Vista Great Streets Making Venice Blvd Safer (CM Bonin)
- CiclaValley Takes A Long Look At Bikes, Buses, Ride-Hail On Wilshire
- Q&A On Metro’s Planned MicroTransit (The Source)
- Metro Bus Driver Finds Missing Glendale 16-Year-Old (Glendale News Press)
- Metro’s Hep New Manners Videos (The Source)
- What Downtown’s Apartment Glut Says About Supply and Demand (Urbanize)
…Don’t Expect Falling Rents, Or Construction Slowdown (Downtown News)
- KCRW Talks Gentrification In Inglewood
- Chinatown Four-Story Mixed Use Building Under Construction (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Drunk Driver Kills Mother In Santa Clarita (KHTS)
- WeHo Inclusionary Zoning Requirement Going To Supreme Court (KPCC, WeHoVille)
