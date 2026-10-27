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Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Coastal flooding, LAX, street vendors, speed cameras, Venice parking, Newhall parking, Long Beach, Ktown, car-nage, and more
10:16 AM PDT on October 27, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Map/list of L.A. City speed cameras - via Reddit
  • Climate Crisis: So Cal Coast Hit By Widespread Flooding (LAT)
  • LAX People Mover Video Captures Large Electrical Explosion (Fox11)
  • What Street Vendors Want You To Know (L.A. Local)
  • Map/List Of 25 Speed Cameras Live In L.A. (Reddit)
    • Where West L.A. Speed Cameras Are (CCWW News)
  • LADOT Plans Venice Parking Revamp, Hearing Tonight (Yo Venice)
  • Ktown 8-Story 219-Unit Mixed Use Breaks Ground Near Wilshire/Western (Urbanize)
  • LB Seeing Increase In ADU Housing Production (LB Post)
  • Bass Announces $22M For Sepulveda Basin Upgrades (Daily News)
  • Newhall Could Get $24M Public Parking Structure (SC Signal)
  • Carnage: Anaheim Driver Dies Crashing Into Tree (KTLA)

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