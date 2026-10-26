This Week In Livable Streets
Vote early, Major Taylor graphic novel, Fire in the Eastside play writing workshop, and more.
By Joe Linton
5:07 PM PDT on October 26, 2026
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More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Redondo Beach Installs Curb-Protected Bike Lanes on Palos Verdes Blvd.
The entire 0.6 miles of Palos Verdes Boulevard through Redondo Beach now has a continuous bikeway including 0.4 miles of top-notch curb-protection
October 26, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
L.A. speed cameras go live today, WeHo, Venice Dell, ICE, parking, ULA, MacArthur Park, Inglewood, Glendale, car-nage, and more
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Eyes on the Street: New Bike Lanes on Lankershim and near Expo Park
New bike lanes open and in use on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, and on Broadway Place and 39th Street in South Los Angeles
October 23, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
D Line extension temporary closure, sidewalk repair, Azusa, Pico Rivera, Claremont, Pasadena, LAX, car-nage, and more
October 23, 2026
GoSGV Offers Five More Electric Cargo Bikes for Equity Members
Residents of certain cities or those who qualify by income can now rent special cargo e-bikes from Benno, Riese & Müller, and Rad Power.
October 22, 2026