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This Week In Livable Streets

Vote early, Major Taylor graphic novel, Fire in the Eastside play writing workshop, and more.
5:07 PM PDT on October 26, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Major Taylor Book Launch this Sunday

Vote early, Major Taylor graphic novel, Fire in the Eastside play writing workshop, and more.

  • Vote Now! – Election Day is Tuesday 11/3, just eight days away. Vote early! Streetsblog endorses NO on Prop 43 and NO on Prop 45. L.A. Public Press has a guide to voter guides.
  • Saturday 10/31 – Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for drivers killing pedestrians. If you drive on Halloween, please go slowly and be very careful.
  • Sunday 11/1 – Biking While Black – with partners RIDE ON! Bike Shop & Co-op, Councilmember Heather Hutt, The Plant Chica, and others – will host author and illustrator Frederick Noland, who will present his graphic biography Major Taylor: The World’s Fastest Man. Noland, will be part of a community conversation featuring Biking While Black’s Yolanda Davis-Overstreet, Dr. Sarah McCullough of the UC Davis Feminist Research Institute, Ade Falade of RIDE ON! – all moderated by Dr. Adonia Lugo. The event takes place from 1–3:30 p.m. at RIDE ON! at 4319 Degnan Boulevard in Leimert Park. Find event details and rsvp at BWB Substack.
  • Sign up now for November – Casa 0101 is holding a free Fire in the Eastside playwriting writing workshop for those wanting to put their experience of the Lineage Fire into written form. Have you been impacted by the Lineage Fire? Are you angry about the lack of accountability and have something to say? Writers and aspiring writers from Boyle Heights, East L.A., and the greater Eastside are invited to participate to develop monologues and 5–10 minute plays about the fire and environmental injustices in the community. The ten most compelling works will be featured in a Fire in the Eastside short play festival at Casa 0101 Theater in April/May. Works not selected will have a public reading at Casa 0101. Workshop will meet 7-9 p.m. on Mondays from November 9 to December 14. Find details at Casa 0101 event page. Sign up at Casa 0101. Can’t attend the worship? Submit your 5–10 minute play or monologue to classes@casa0101.org by December 14 to be considered.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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