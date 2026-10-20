Tuesday’s Headlines
ICE terror, West Hollywood, Metro ESFV light rail, Pasadena, Councilmember Jurado's CicLAvia, Eric Mann, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
10:49 AM PDT on October 20, 2026
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Monday’s Headlines
LAX, Chevron, ICE, A Line, Glendale, Pasadena, housing, car-nage, and more
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West Hollywood Council Could Roll Back Plans for a Safe Multimodal Fountain Avenue
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