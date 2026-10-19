Monday’s Headlines
LAX, Chevron, ICE, A Line, Glendale, Pasadena, housing, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
8:42 AM PDT on October 19, 2026
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More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
West Hollywood Council Could Roll Back Plans for a Safe Multimodal Fountain Avenue
Last minute councilmember proposal could scuttle the city's funded project which would reduce car travel lanes and on-street car parking in order to widen sidewalks and add protected bike lanes.
October 16, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Warming climate causing wildfires, DIY crosswalks, Pico Rivera, LAX, Watts, South Pasadena, Playa Vista, car-nage, and more
October 16, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Extreme fire risk, West Hollywood Fountain Avenue, Mayor Karen Bass, Southwest Valley, Pasadena, homelessness, D Line, parking, car-nage, and more
October 15, 2026
Ground Breaks on Azusa Wilderness Park
The entryway to Azusa Canyon will be enhanced with new river overlooks, playgrounds, and improved bicycle facilities.
October 14, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Heat, fire risk, Pasadena CicLAvia, Destination Crenshaw, Culver City, Altadena, car-nage, and more
October 14, 2026