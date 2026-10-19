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Monday’s Headlines

LAX, Chevron, ICE, A Line, Glendale, Pasadena, housing, car-nage, and more
8:42 AM PDT on October 19, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
LAX PeopleMover at Metro LAX Station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • LAX People Mover Presents Challenge For Next Mayor (LAT)
  • Chevron Backs Mayor Bass With $50K Independent Expenditure (Climate Colored Goggles)
  • Disturbing LB ICE Detention Caught On Video (NBC4, LB Post)
  • WeHo Fountain Ave. Bike Lane Showdown Tonight (Biking in L.A.)
  • Metro A Line Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
  • This Saturday, Walking Tour Showcases 710 Freeway Displacement (Pasadena Now)
  • Glendale Survey Shows Support For Greening Verdugo Wash (GNP)
  • LAPD Staffing Compared To Other Big Cities (Basin)
  • Metro To Offer Free Rides On Election Day (Downey Patriot)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks Election, LAX, Burbank, and More
  • L.A. World Podcast Talks Hollywood Boulevard
  • Housing Crisis Makes Hollywood Crisis Worse (Future is L.A.)
  • Plans for Rose Bowl Parking Lot Rainwater Project (Pasadena Now)
  • Torched on Olympics Cultural Festivals
  • Carnage: LAPD Seeks Sun Valley Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • LAPD Seeks Chatsworth Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian (KCAL)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian Walking In 101 Freeway In Ventura (KTLA)
    • WeHo Apparent DUI Driver Crashes Into Four Parked Cars (WeHo Times)
  • LAT Profiles Troubled CA EV Truck & Bus Grant Program
  • CA Releases Final EIR For L.A.-Anaheim High-Speed Rail (Urbanize)

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