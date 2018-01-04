Today’s Headlines

Proposed State Legislation Could Make Building Near Rail Easier (LAT)

In Fact, Housing Is Big on the Leg. Agenda (Sacramento Bee)

Metro Seeks Input On Arts District Turn-Around Facility (The Source)

Aerial Photos Of Sixth Street Bridge Construction (Urbanize)

L.A. Deserves Egalitarian Plan to Develop LA River (LAT)

Soon You Might Be Able to TAP Your Smartphone (Curbed)

Metro Falling Behind Federal Standards on Hiring Women in Construction (Daily News)

NYT Manages to Throw Shade at L.A. While Praising Metro Rail Construction

Half-Billion Dollar Trash Train May Never Leave the Station (Daily News)

