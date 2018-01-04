Today’s Headlines

  • Proposed State Legislation Could Make Building Near Rail Easier (LAT)
  • In Fact, Housing Is Big on the Leg. Agenda (Sacramento Bee)
  • Metro Seeks Input On Arts District Turn-Around Facility (The Source)
  • Aerial Photos Of Sixth Street Bridge Construction (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Deserves Egalitarian Plan to Develop LA River (LAT)
  • Soon You Might Be Able to TAP Your Smartphone (Curbed)
  • Metro Falling Behind Federal Standards on Hiring Women in Construction (Daily News)
  • NYT Manages to Throw Shade at L.A. While Praising Metro Rail Construction
  • Half-Billion Dollar Trash Train May Never Leave the Station (Daily News)

