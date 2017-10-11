SGV Connect #8 – Fare Thee Well

As many of you know, a couple of weeks ago our friend and my co-host Brian Velez passed away peacefully in his sleep. Brian was a great partner in this venture and I miss him both personally and professionally.

About a week after his passing, I reached out to some friends with Bike SGV to see if someone wanted to share some stories with our listeners. Edward Duong shares a story with us from outreach for the 626 that I’ll read at the end of the podcast.

But first, I was honored to have a chance to interview Diane Velez, Brian’s sister and co-worker at Bike SGV. She shares some stories from their lives together growing up and we discuss how that informed his work with us and with Bike SGV.

There’s a couple of ways that Bike SGV and the Velez family are honoring Brian going forward.

A slow-paced memorial ride in Brian’s memory will be held on Sunday October 15th.

• What: Brian Velez Memorial Ride

• Where: Chalan Rest Stop on the San Gabriel River Path (Where San Gabriel River Path crosses Arrow Highway; see map link below)

• When: Sunday October 15 (5:00pm)

• Route: Chalan Rest Stop to Azusa River Wilderness Park and back. Map: https://goo.gl/maps/tVowWDsRZm12

The Velez family is creating a Brian Velez Scholarship Fund to honor his service to the community and give back to other young leaders. If you wish to donate in Brian’s name, you can do so in the following manners:

• Check: Please make checks out to “Diane Velez” and mail to: BikeSGV, 10900 Mulhall St., El Monte 91731.

• Paypal: Via velezdiane@gmail.com

• Venmo: @Diane-Velez

RIP Brian, we all miss you very much.



