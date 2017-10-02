Today’s Headlines

County Moving Forward With East L.A. Bike Improvements (Eastsider)

Valley Business Owners Fear Relocation For Van Nuys Transit Line (Daily News)

Two Peds Hit By Trains Last Weekend (KPCC)

…In Chinatown Man Hit By Metrolink Loses Legs (LAT)

Carnage: Hawthorne Cyclist Killed By Speeding Suspected Drunk (Biking in L.A.)

P3s Could Accelerate Three Metro Projects (Urbanize)

Metro Studying Minimum Three Occupants For Carpool Lanes (The Source)

Alternatives Revealed For Ballona Wetlands Restoration (Urbanize)

600,000 Angelenos Expected To Apply For Section 8 Housing (LAT)

Metro Installing Isolated Test Bike-Share At Echo Park (Eastsider)

