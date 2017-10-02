Today’s Headlines

  • County Moving Forward With East L.A. Bike Improvements (Eastsider)
  • Valley Business Owners Fear Relocation For Van Nuys Transit Line (Daily News)
  • Two Peds Hit By Trains Last Weekend (KPCC)
    …In Chinatown Man Hit By Metrolink Loses Legs (LAT)
  • Carnage: Hawthorne Cyclist Killed By Speeding Suspected Drunk (Biking in L.A.)
  • P3s Could Accelerate Three Metro Projects (Urbanize)
  • Metro Studying Minimum Three Occupants For Carpool Lanes (The Source)
  • Alternatives Revealed For Ballona Wetlands Restoration (Urbanize)
  • 600,000 Angelenos Expected To Apply For Section 8 Housing (LAT)
  • Metro Installing Isolated Test Bike-Share At Echo Park (Eastsider)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA