Monday’s Headlines
Election news, ICE, BRT, bus lanes, HLA, MacArthur Park, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
1:24 PM PST on November 9, 2026
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
This Week In Livable Streets
CicLAvia returns to Pasadena, Culver City mobility, Olympic Blvd. bus lanes, ESFV rail parking, and more
November 9, 2026
Blumenfield and Project Partners Cut Ribbon to Open New Caballero Creek River Park
Multiple city departments and state agencies collaborated to reclaim city land that "looked like a junkyard" turning it into a lush green park along the L.A. River in the West San Fernando Valley
November 9, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
A sobering arrest sends shockwaves across the city
November 6, 2026
L.A. City Measure HLA Improvements: Still Only 300 Feet, But It’s Complicated
According to official city data the only project that HLA required the city to install is a 300 foot of Reseda Boulevard bike lanes in Tarzana
November 5, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Election results, Olympics, WeHo Fountain Avenue, Vincent Thomas Bridge, Waymo, Culver City, car-nage, and more
November 5, 2026