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Monday’s Headlines

Election news, ICE, BRT, bus lanes, HLA, MacArthur Park, car-nage, and more
1:24 PM PST on November 9, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Metro rendering of NoHo-Pasadena BRT in Burbank
  • Election Results
    • Mobility Advocates Buoyed By Raman Win (LAist)
    • Public Transit A High Priority For Mayor-Elect Raman (LAT) [This Times piece has trouble describing Metro Lines correctly, and telling bus lanes from bike lanes – see Nick Andert Bluesky]
    • Inside the Raman Campaign, Including Cyclist Support (LAT)
    • Barri Worth Girvan Wins West Valley Council Distict 3, Over Business-Police Candidate Gaspar (LAT)
    • Mazariegos-Ugarte Council District 9 Very Close (The Basin, MyNewsLA)
    • Inglewood Mayors Race Faces Runoff Between Mayor James Butts and Councilmember Gloria Gray (L.A. Local)
    • Nikki Perez, Mike Van Gorder, and Nolan Southerland Appear to Have Won Burbank Council Seats (My Burbank)
    • Mapping 2026 Election Results So Far (The Basin)
  • Crowd Protests ICE Presence at Boyle Hts. Hospital (KCAL, L.A. Local)
  • Metro To Begin Glendale Phase of NoHo-Pasadena BRT Construction (GNP)
  • L.A. Councilmember Traci Opposes Culver City Bus Lanes, Because More Housing (Reddit)
  • Judge To Hear Standing Arguments In Linton Measure HLA Lawsuit (Bikas)
  • MacArthur Park Fence Construction Begins Nov. 16 (Public Press)
  • Metro Celebrates Continued Work to Plan and Fund Eastside E Line Extension (The Source)
  • Violence Prevention Leader Skipp Townsend Won’t Face Criminal Charges (Public Press)
  • Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Vehicle Stopped On Tracks In Van Nuys (KCAL)
  • Carnage: Driver Crashes Into 10 Pedestrians At South L.A. Store, 8 Hospitalized (NBC4)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In LB Crash (KTLA)
  • OC DA Looks To Crack Down On Parents Of Kids On E-Bikes/E-Motos (KABC)

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