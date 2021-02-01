This Week In Livable Streets

Rally to Support Progressive Justice Reform, Culver City bus/bike lanes, L.A. City Housing Element, L.A. Transportation Committee, and more:

Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. COVID is widespread and killing Angelenos. Please be careful and safe.

– L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. Monday 2/1 – Tonight the Culver City City Council will consider approving the city’s proposed Move Culver City Quick-Build Mobility Lane Pilot project. Move Culver City and Streets for All are encouraging interested parties to comment in favor of planned bus and bike lanes. Details at council meeting agenda (item A-1, page 7) and Streets for All alert. Details for giving public input at Culver City meeting agenda webpage.

Tuesday 2/2 – Black Lives Matter Los Angeles will host a #StandWithGeorge Rally to offer public support for newly elected D.A. George Gascón’s reforms and effort to address inequities embedded in the justice system. Meet at noon at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse at 111 North Hill Street in downtown Los Angeles. Organizers are requesting that attendees be double-masked and physically distanced. Details at Black Lives Matter Instagram.

– The Los Angeles City Council Transportation Committee will convene at 3 p.m. Details at the (unusually short) meeting agenda. Ongoing through 2/15: The Notice of Preparation (NOP) and Initial Study for the Housing Element Environmental Impact Report (EIR) are now available online. These documents are being prepared by Los Angeles City Planning as part of the Plan to House LA. The review and response period for the NOP is from January 13, 2021 through February 15, 2021. The proposed Housing Element Update establishes programs, policies and actions to further the goal of meeting the existing and projected housing needs of all income levels of the community, provides evidence of the City’s ability to accommodate the Regional Housing Needs Assessment allocation through the year 2029, and identifies any rezoning program needed to reach the required housing capacity. See the Housing Element Draft EIR online at the Planning website. Written responses to the NOP must be provided during this response period.

