SGV Connect 111 Transcript: Tim Ivison and Kristina Meshelski on the Reclaimers

Damien Newton (DN) :

I’m here with Kristina Meshelski with the Democratic Socialists of America, also a professor of philosophy at Cal State University, Northridge. And Timothy Ivison with the United Caltrans Tenants Union.

Tim, you’ve been with us a bunch of times before, but Kristina, this is your first time with us. So thank you both for being here today. And also, as we mentioned, this is a follow up to our Reclaimers podcast that we did a couple of weeks ago, if you are just joining us, you can find a link to that podcast in the text that accompanies this podcast at Streetsblog LA or pretty much wherever it is, you’re listening to this.

Hopefully, everybody that’s listening to this is either familiar with the Reclaimers, or listened to the other podcast. So we’re trying to take what they’ve done in their experiences and what’s still going on and placing it into a larger framework of what’s going on in the world.

So the first topic we have here is we wanted to talk about how the reclaiming project was originally more about making a statement about public housing, the shortage of housing available how we have solutions to homelessness regionally and nationally that we don’t take full advantage of, and how the timing of it all with the start of the pandemic was actually something of a coincidence that the project had been something that had been working on for a while before that. Kristina, could you talk a little bit about that? Because I know you were involved in the planning that created the Reclaimer movement.

Kristina Meshelski (KM):

Yes, thanks for having me.

We are a part of a coalition that’s supported the Reclaimers in the DSA. And we had talked about it way before the pandemic.

I think it’s obvious to everyone that we’re in a completely changeable crisis. We see homelessness as a political choice. There were houses there that people could have been living in, and there were people that needed houses. And we wanted to show that there was something that could be done about that. So we had talked about this action for a really long time. We’ve been part of a coalition with other groups that had also been talking about this for a long time before we even came together in coalition.

And I think it’s because of the bravery of the Reclaimers themselves, that made this statement, particularly powerful in in this case. But when we started to hear about the pandemic, it made it all the more urgent and all the more relevant. But of course, like we didn’t know, just like anybody, we didn’t know that was going to happen beforehand.

DN:

Now, DSA is a national organization, Democratic Socialists of America, is this a type of action that has been done elsewhere? Or is it something that’s kind of unique because of the availability of the Caltrans houses?

KM:

I think the DSA nationally has been very interested in this question, but in other studies has not to my knowledge participated in actions this directly; though they’ve been supportive of others doing it there.

There are tenant organizing actions in the DSA, particularly in DC and San Francisco in the Bay Area. In lots of different places, there are similar conversations taking place and similar attempts to organize tenants into a politically powerful group to fight back against landlords, and anybody who would profit off off of housing.

But in this case, it was part of the Los Angeles chapters to start our particular connections with groups here. And also the fact that the Caltrans tenants had been in that place. And I’ll say also because the vacant houses were all clustered together in one place, which there’s a lot of vacant and underused and unused land all over the United States. But I think geographically, this area is relatively unique and the number of good houses and their proximity to each other.

DN:

You mentioned that the Caltrans Tenant Union are organizations of Caltrans tenants, maybe not this CTU in and of itself, but how have the two groups been been able to work together?

I know that there’s probably without going back and looking at my notes, I’m sure that there are certainly some people in the Caltrans Tenant Union that don’t quite understand what the Reclaimers movement is about. And I’m sure there’s others that are very supportive, sort of what if any, coalition work have your two groups been able to do together?

KM:

I don’t think other folks in DSA had directly worked with United Caltrans Tenants until this action. Prior to that, we had done a kind of occupancy type action with ACCE, the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, the statewide organization.

We’d work together in the Prop 10 Coalition, prop 10 was one of the previous failed attempts to repeal Costa Hawkins, which is the law in California that makes rent control illegal or expansions of rent control illegal. When that election was lost, primarily because the real estate industry put a ton of money into the opposition campaign.

When that election was lost; we had organized an action to occupy the Blackstone Offices with ACCE and that was sort of a one off civil disobedience. So we had done a civil disobedience type action with ease before. When we started talking to them about this action, though it was, of course, at a bigger scale.

And I knew Ruby Gordio and I knew Benito from those meetings long before but I hadn’t yet met the folks on the east side. It took Marta, I think bringing all those groups together. And then this was the first time we were together. And it sort of made sense, because we were all thinking the same thing. Before we came along, they had been thinking the same thing about those houses.

DN:

I’ll add quickly before we switch over to Tim, that if those names sound familiar, and you listen to the last podcast, those are three of the people that were part of that group conversation, Marta, Benito, and Ruby. And we were we were very lucky that they were able to share those experiences with us. So if those names are ringing a bell. That’s why. And if you didn’t listen to that podcast, here’s another plug for it. And a link to it is in the text that accompanies this podcast, because it really is. It really is a powerful series of a series of interviews.

And I’m not talking about that, because I did a great job interviewing them. I just asked a few questions. And they told these just incredibly powerful and moving stories. So switching over, Tim, is there anything you’d like to add?

Tim Ivison (TI):

I would agree that the Reclaimers movement is also unlike things that the tenants union has been involved in, in the past. Similar to what Kristina was saying about DSA. In the past, I think United Caltrans Tenants, has been a resource, a mutual aid network, where we share information, we explain Caltrans regulations to tenants. We help mediate their relationship with their agent, because we found that that information, and those relationships were dysfunctional for the most part.

So, a lot of people had no idea what was going on, they didn’t have access to information that they needed. And some people knew things and other people did not. And that continues to this day, so the tenants union still has that core role. And when things happen in the the corridor, like Caltrans makes an announcement or starts a new policy. That’s when you see really big turnout at our meetings, people really want to understand what’s going on.

This action taken by the Reclaimers, and the tenant union supported it, was is unique.I should also say as part of another set of equally unique actions that we’ve been forced to take, which is to get involved in legislative issues and much more involved in local politics in LA and in South Pasadena and in the City of Pasadena. So the Reclaimers became a big part of that, that discussion. So at the same time that the United Caltrans Tenants Union was trying to work with legislators to influence their new amendments to the Roberti Act, which we may get into later.

The reclaiming action is really an extremely brave direct action, taken by the Reclaimers, and really underlined all of the issues that were coming out to this legislation, and really brought a huge amount of attention. In many ways, the legislation was a reaction to the attention that they brought to the corridor. So things that we had been dealing with for years and years and years, and also thinking about in a much more abstract way, like this nagging feeling that the depopulation of the corridor was a problem…It really became the problem. It really, really forced the issue in an important way. So, I understand this as something that all Caltrans tenants, tenants actually really benefited from.

KM:

I’ll add something to your previous question that I just thought of. In DSA in our project, Street Watch, in particular, where we had been organizing unhoused tenants in a very concentrated way, like in the lead up to the reclaiming movement.

I don’t know if Benito had mentioned this, but at one point when he was living in his car, he was living around Echo Park Lake. And Echo Park was one of the spots that we have been organizing prior to this. And although we didn’t plan ahead of time that the encampment at Echo Park would sort of take a stand, right around that time; it was also sort of determined by outside events.

That was when the Parks Department also was trying to crack down on the encampment. It actually happened just prior to the pandemic, in January of 2020. When that encampment action happened.

So in a way, all of the different things that our organization was involved in and other tenants organizations are involved in are all kind of connected, because I think even across the city, even though we weren’t directly having meetings where the Echo Park encampment residents and the Reclaimers were meeting together, but everyone was thinking the same thing. This is a really, really important issue too. And we need to take action now.

DN:

I think some people have trouble remembering what was going on back in like the spring of 2020. And they certainly Echo Park became a, I don’t know, almost a nationally famous thing is, I believe in 2021…

KM:

The first like, blockade of the sweep was January of 2020.

DN:

Yeah, I think the one where the one where the reporters were getting arrested and all that that was during a pandemic. That’s exactly yeah, everybody that really the first one was local news. The second one was national news… when Kate Cagle and a few other reporters were arrested, and they weren’t doing anything other than reporting. It was a pretty ugly one. Yeah, they’re all ugly, but it was there were cameras catching it all that time.

But I wanted to talk about Roberti a little bit, because one of the topics that we had discussed in our pre interview was about how the Roberti law was really, this law was passed in the 70s. And it was about how the state manages its properties. And especially properties that could be used for housing. And it was really progressive, so progressive, that, they’ve spent the last 50 years finding ways to undermine it and shrink it. But really, the Reclaimer movement in some ways actually demonstrates how Roberti could have been enacted in a way that would have really radically changed the way housing is done in California.

And we talked a little bit about that last time. But I feel like Timothy you could talk about it in a more interesting way than I could. So I’d like to have that sort of conversation topic back to you.

TI:

The history of the robbery act is is super fascinating. And, you know, as I mentioned in our pre interview, like talking about Caltrans and housing, it’s like, you can, you can go on for hours.

But I think one thing that we can already point to, which will be a common theme in this conversation is the importance of mutual aid and self help, In housing struggles, generally and specifically in this case. The thing that is super interesting about the Roberti Act, which

I didn’t know, when I became a Caltrans tenant and didn’t know even probably for a few years before I decided to do the research is that: the Roberti Act was not a department bill. I mean, of course, it’s not, it doesn’t make any sense. A department bill would be where Caltrans suggests to the legislature, new regulations or new laws that would benefit the overall freeway program, right? They’ve done this many times. They do it probably every year.

This was the opposite.

This was a bill that was written for the tenants in Echo Park and Silver Lake in 1976. It wasn’t passed until 1979. So Senator Roberti was responding to the needs of a grassroots movement in Echo Park and Silver Lake. These were tenants that would have been displaced when the State Route 2 was canceled. It ends in Echo Park, it was supposed to go all the way across the city, all the way through Beverly Hills to the beach…never happened. But Caltrans had already purchased housing in the area, and they’d been renting it out for more than a decade.

So when these tenants realized they were all going to be evicted all at the same time; they organized to stop this and to demand the first right to purchase their homes. And eventually, they even added on the the aspect of the bill, which is very important now, which is the right to purchase it at an affordable rate.

The other aspect, which is less well known, but really important, is that the Roberti Act was set up to enable cooperatives to be formed and to purchase property owned by Caltrans, as a cooperative to collectively own the property. So that tenants in single family homes would have roughly the same rights as tenants in apartments and condos. So that people in multifamily housing could have an ownership stake in the place where they lived. And all of this was made possible by recent amendments to the California Constitution, which allowed the state to use gas tax funds, not only for the construction of freeways, but for the mitigation of their environmental effects.

And this brings it all the way back to the Reclaimers movement, which is the environmental effects of this freeway project in the corridor. Even when even the fact and I’ll get to this in a minute, but the fact that the freeway was never built does not mean it has not had environmental effects. That’s kind of the point that I’m getting to. But for the for the tenants in Echo Park and Silver Lake, they were able to get the Attorney General to write an opinion agreeing that allowing people to stay in their homes, and allowing them to purchase at an affordable rate, constituted the mitigation of environmental effects of a freeway project, because displacement or eviction would constitute a negative environmental effect. This would only happen in the context of the freeway, if the freeway project hadn’t been planned, the displacement never would have taken place.

So they did this…they had to get two separate opinions during this process from the Attorney General in order for it to stick in order to make Caltrans actually, kind of respond and agreed to this process. And Roberti wrote the act, because the Attorney General agreed, and because he had hundreds of tenants, organized tenants who wanted this to happen. They also had the support of the LA City Council. They also had the support of their local assembly member and state HCD and a number of other nonprofits. So there was a lot of people who wanted to see these tenants stay in their homes, and to purchase affordably.

Now, how does that relate to the Reclaimers? the environmental impact, the environmental mitigation clause, in the Constitution, and the Roberti Act, which was created kind of with that in mind, has been something that Caltrans has been in denial of ever since. They hate that clause. They want only to build freeways. They don’t want to be responsible for nor do they think they should be responsible for anything that happens after that moment after the construction. They build freeways; full stop. They don’t want to be involved in housing, even though they rent housing, and they certainly don’t want to be responsible for the social issues that come with housing. They’re offended by that whole concept, it seems like. So they fought against that for a very long time. They’ve always tried to avoid having to put money towards mitigation. They’ve tried to avoid being held responsible for their property portfolio.

And it comes up literally like clockwork, every 10 years. So there’ll be like a series of expose articles in Orange County. There’ll be public hearings in the Bay Area. There’ll be a lawsuit in San Diego. And Caltrans basically throws up their hands and say, “we’re really just not good at being property managers, we don’t know what we’re doing, we want to get out of this business like just the same as you do.” And then they do as little as possible to actually do that. So years and years and years of neglect, of deferred maintenance, and essentially, the mass production in El Sereno, because they own hundreds of properties in El Sereno, it’s like the mass production of blight.

It’s actually surprising to me now that I know all these things, that it took this long for this to become the issue that it has become, it certainly shouldn’t have taken the pandemic for this issue, to have been raised in the way that it’s now fully present. But essentially, this is the situation, and sadly, in a way, the opportunity, I hate to put it that way. It’s just such a glaring example: you have literally blocks of housing in disrepair. How could you not, you know, make a statement about that? How could you not like try to unlock those doors?

And when it came up in our in our tenants meeting before the pandemic, just as a possible strategy, when Roberto raised the issue of possibly taking over some of these homes. I was totally supportive of it. And it reminded me of what Picture the Homeless had done in New York, and I think maybe even in Miami. I was not aware of Moms 4 Housing in San Francisco at the time, but I think that that was or an Oakland rather but I think that was also an inspiration. I think the Reclaimers are getting right back to that core issue that is at the basis of the Roberti Act, which is the mitigation of environmental effects clause of the Constitution.

The lack of affordable housing, and the degradation of existing housing is an environmental effect, in this case of Caltrans of the freeway of the freeway construction era. And there are so many examples of it throughout the state. This is just one kind of concentrated place in which you see it happening.

DN:

We were talking about the national nationally there’s going to be…because of New Urbanism, because of freeway tear downs, because of freeway projects not being as emphasized in federal and state budgets, there used to be there’s going to be more opportunities like this where there’s public land available, all of a sudden.

If the Reclaimers movement ultimately turns into an opportunity for the people that are in those houses to be permanently housed. I know the court case on their current evictions was postponed earlier this week, or by the time people listened to it earlier last week. But when we talk about some of that; is there is their hopes that this could turn into sort of a national model and how underutilized public land, especially underutilized public housing, can be used to address the national homelessness crisis that we’re all seeing.

TI:

There were two two bills that are maybe interesting to look at that are indicators of where this could go. And I think we can talk about this in different levels. Like, there’s what has happened, there’s maybe what should happen, and then there’s what could happen, right? AB 950 was a bill that was put forward by Assemblymember Ward. It didn’t pass, but the language was very interesting. It suggested that all state land that was declared surplus should be considered for affordable housing purposes. In advance of any other purpose, right…which is super interesting. Statewide that that could free up acres of land, right? Hundreds of thousands of acres of land owned by different agencies that could be put to use for affordable housing, if it indeed, you know, meets certain criteria. One of the problems that I saw with that bill is that it allowed the agencies themselves to make that determination. And in the case of Caltrans, they will always find a way to to keep surplus land. And I mentioned, investigative reporting in Orange County, that was in 2006. They found that Caltrans was hoarding land from the 1930s, That they simply didn’t want to give up, didn’t have the wherewithal to put it to good use, and no outside regulation or audit that would force them to do anything with that land. So 950 struck me as interesting. AB 512, which was passed in 2022, was Chris Holden’s bill. It’s an interesting bill. That’s all I can say. He has a very specific phrase, “infrastructural barriers.” So this is a bill to identify what he’s calling infrastructural barriers, and have them relinquished to city and county authorities. I just have to read some of it because the language, the language that it enters into the law, I think sets an interesting precedent. So it says, Section 54235 of the Government Code affirms that, “highway and other state activities have contributed to the severe shortage of low and moderate income housing,” and states that the legislature intends to “preserve, upgrade and expand housing for low and moderate income people in the state. Housing options should be made available to low and moderate income households.” This is the important part section 1C, “due to the unjust, racist and destructive nature of some of the actions taken by the state to construct many portions of the state highway system, the state should provide a unique relinquishment solution to repair communities damaged from the construction of freeways and other facilities on the state highway system.” he’s calling these infrastructural barriers. So like freeways that have cut through communities, freeways that have displaced low and moderate income people, especially people of color, he’s acknowledging all of that, like in the law. It now says that freeways were unjust, racist and destructive. I mean, that’s a big deal. And they’re defining infrastructural barrier as “a state highway for which high speeds, great separation, or other design factors, displaced residents or create an obstacle to connectivity, including any of the following.” And then it says, obstacles to walking, biking, mobility, diminished access to destinations across infrastructural barriers, barriers to the economic development of the surrounding neighborhood. So, there is an implication here that a freeway could also be an economic barrier to housing in a housing emergency. Later in the law, and this is the last part that I’ll quote, but it just super interesting in terms of what the bill actually proposes, “that in the event that a section of a freeway is relinquished, it must be used for”… and this is 73.4. “For the purposes of relinquishment, are for restorative economic and social justice, including but not limited to transit oriented development, affordable housing for low and moderate income people, green space, or active transportation infrastructure.”

So there’s a lot more in that bill, but I just wanted to highlight that part that identifies structural racism, and that it sets forth a specific purpose, for the relinquishment of that land, which has to be restorative economic and social justice.

It has implications for the ditch, the portion of land just north of where I am now, on ramps and off ramps of the 710 stub are being relinquished to the City of Pasadena, right? City of Pasadena is now taking over control of that piece of land. It has no zoning, right, they can do whatever they want with it. And this bill suggests that they can’t necessarily like build the biggest, mall you’ve ever seen. They have to use it for restorative economic and social justice projects, including transit oriented development, affordable housing, green space, active transportation infrastructure.

Now the planning department of the City of Pasadena has to move in that direction. And I think that’s probably why the City of Pasadena has actually organized a task force with different people, from the community with different perspectives and different stakeholders, basically, to try to meet the language that’s being put forward in that bill.

DN:

Well, we have been recording for over a half hour. And Kristina, I wanted to see if you had any thoughts to sort of wrap us up on how this movement and how everything is going plays into the national scene, and anything that we should be looking for in the next, the next couple of months?

KM:

Yes, absolutely. So just to bring it back, bigger picture, the acquisition of these lands to begin with by Caltrans just also shows that the state and the nation and the city like all the different municipal, and national and local authorities have broad powers to act when they want to, when they take something seriously, which so far has been building a highway.

But they could take housing just as seriously. There could be eminent domain for the purposes of building and maintaining communities rather than then separating them and tearing them apart. So I think that’s something that we’re trying to add in into this conversation.

And there’s other fights across Los Angeles, by tenants that are making the same point: the Hillside Via building had actually got the city council to agree to take steps toward eminent domain. We want to see that happen. And I think these Caltrans projects to show that, that that is possible. They don’t have to be doing what they’re doing right now.

People will say there’s all these legal barriers to building public housing, but this is actually existing public housing. Caltrans is a huge landlord, and it’s the State of California. And, and so we hope that the Reclaimers will stay there. We hope that their message will continue to be heard. They are currently being evicted. The first hearing in the in the eviction trials is scheduled for next month. They are currently being evicted, basically, by the City Housing Authority, which is absolutely absurd, and they need everyone’s support, and they need kind of the outcry to be as broad as it can be.