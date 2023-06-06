Today’s Headlines
- Metro Ambassadors To Vote On Union (Daily News)
- Metro Fare-Capping Starts July 1 (The Source)
- Carnage: Ventura DUI Freeway Crash Sends Person To Hospital (KTLA)
- San Clemente Amtrak/Metrolink Train Service Suspended Again (LAist, LAT, Daily News)
- CO2 Reaches Another Climate Catastrophe Milestone (LAT)
…reminder: nearly half of L.A. CO2 emissions are from tailpipes
Streetsblog is converting to a new platform this week – pardon any dust
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA