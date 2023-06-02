Today’s Headlines
- Riders Need Shade, Not Sombritas (L.A. Public Press)
- State Bill Would Ban Police Pretextual Traffic Stops, Including for Cyclists (Biking in L.A.)
- Family Sues Metro Over 2018 Fall Injuries/Death At C Line Station (2UrbanGirls)
- LAist Compares CD6 Runoff Candidates: Padilla vs. Alcaraz
- Metro Hosting West Santa Ana Branch Meetings (2UrbanGirls)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Four-Car Crash On 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita (2UrbanGirls)
- Drivers Keep Crashing Off Arrow Highway 57 Freeway Onramp In San Dimas (KTLA)
- Burbank Police Contract For Parking Enforcement (Burbank Leader)
- Streets for All Alert Urges Support For River Path
The Streetsblog network is converting to a new platform next week – pardon our dust, and please let us know if you spot anything that isn’t working right.
