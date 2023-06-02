Today’s Headlines

  • Riders Need Shade, Not Sombritas (L.A. Public Press)
  • State Bill Would Ban Police Pretextual Traffic Stops, Including for Cyclists (Biking in L.A.)
  • Family Sues Metro Over 2018 Fall Injuries/Death At C Line Station (2UrbanGirls)
  • LAist Compares CD6 Runoff Candidates: Padilla vs. Alcaraz
  • Metro Hosting West Santa Ana Branch Meetings (2UrbanGirls)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Four-Car Crash On 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita (2UrbanGirls)
  • Drivers Keep Crashing Off Arrow Highway 57 Freeway Onramp In San Dimas (KTLA)
  • Burbank Police Contract For Parking Enforcement (Burbank Leader)
  • Streets for All Alert Urges Support For River Path

The Streetsblog network is converting to a new platform next week – pardon our dust, and please let us know if you spot anything that isn’t working right.

