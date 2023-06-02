Today’s Headlines

Riders Need Shade, Not Sombritas (L.A. Public Press)

State Bill Would Ban Police Pretextual Traffic Stops, Including for Cyclists (Biking in L.A.)

Family Sues Metro Over 2018 Fall Injuries/Death At C Line Station (2UrbanGirls)

LAist Compares CD6 Runoff Candidates: Padilla vs. Alcaraz

Metro Hosting West Santa Ana Branch Meetings (2UrbanGirls)

Carnage: Person Killed In Four-Car Crash On 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita (2UrbanGirls)

Drivers Keep Crashing Off Arrow Highway 57 Freeway Onramp In San Dimas (KTLA)

Burbank Police Contract For Parking Enforcement (Burbank Leader)

Streets for All Alert Urges Support For River Path

The Streetsblog network is converting to a new platform next week – pardon our dust, and please let us know if you spot anything that isn’t working right.

