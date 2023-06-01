Today’s Headlines

Assemblymember Friedman Slams DMV (LAT)

Santa Monica Weighs In On Robo-Car Testing (SM Next)

Neighbors Complain About Chatsworth Metrolink Station Area Encampment (KTLA)

Carnage: Person Killed On 710 Freeway Crash In South Gate (KTLA)

…Person Killed In Solo Crash On 57 Freeway In Rowland Heights (2UrbanGirls)

Drivers Win Millions By Holding Uber Accountable For Mileage Payments (LAT)

Caltrans Extends Comment Period For Vincent Thomas Bridge Project (Daily Breeze)

Gas Prices Will Be Somewhat High This Summer (LAT)

