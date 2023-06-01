Today’s Headlines

  • Assemblymember Friedman Slams DMV (LAT)
  • Santa Monica Weighs In On Robo-Car Testing (SM Next)
  • Neighbors Complain About Chatsworth Metrolink Station Area Encampment (KTLA)
  • Carnage: Person Killed On 710 Freeway Crash In South Gate (KTLA)
    …Person Killed In Solo Crash On 57 Freeway In Rowland Heights (2UrbanGirls)
  • Drivers Win Millions By Holding Uber Accountable For Mileage Payments (LAT)
  • Caltrans Extends Comment Period For Vincent Thomas Bridge Project (Daily Breeze)
  • Gas Prices Will Be Somewhat High This Summer (LAT)

