SGV Connect 111: The Reclaimer Movement’s Place in a Nationwide Crisis

This week’s SGV Connect is the second in our “Reclaimers” series, focusing on the efforts of a group of formerly homeless activists housed in formerly unoccupied El Sereno homes owned by Caltrans.

The first interview featured six Reclaimers who shared their personal stories on how they fell into homelessness, strove to be rehoused, and then life as a Reclaimer. The stories are powerful and raw. You can hear the podcast here, and read the transcript here.

Today’s podcast is the follow-up to that one. SGV Connect is joined by Timothy Ivison with the United Caltrans Tenants Union, and Kristina Meshelski, a leader with the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and a philosophy professor at Cal State Northridge. This pair of activists have worked with and adjacent to the Reclaimer movement.

A full transcript of this interview can be found here.

