This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board meeting, beach bike path, Regional Connector, SCAG meeting and survey, and more:
- All month – May is Bike Month. Read about Metro participation, including Metro Bike Share discounts, at The Source. Additional Los Angeles and Long Beach Bike Month information at Streetsblog California. See additional events at LB Bike Month webpage and Metro calendar.
- Wednesday 5/24 – Starting at 10 a.m., County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath will host a Marvin Braude Trail Improvements Celebration event including a community bike ride, taking place at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades. Details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 5/25 – Starting at 10 a.m., the full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items. Find meeting agenda and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Thursday 5/25 – The six-county Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) will host an L.A. County open house for its Connect SoCal plan for the region’s mobility, housing, economy, and the environment. The event will take place from 12-3 p.m. at the SCAG Regional Council Room on the 17th Floor at 900 Wilshire Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles. There is no formal presentation and participants are welcome to drop in at any time. Light refreshments will be served. Details at SCAG plan page. For questions, contact ConnectSoCal@scag.ca.gov. Interested stakeholders can also give input by taking SCAG’s online survey before Sunday 6/4.
- Next Month – Today, Metro announced that the downtown Los Angeles Regional Connector subway project will open on Friday June 16.
