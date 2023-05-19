Today’s Headlines
- LAT Opinion: L.A. Should Do Congestion Pricing
- LADOT Unveils Small Bus Stop Shade/Light “La Sombrita” (@sahrasulaiman Twitter)
- Committee Plans Re-Do Of Pasadena 710 Freeway Stub (SGV Tribune, Pasadena Now)
- Metro Looks To Make Express Lanes Pay-As-You-Go Permanent (LB Post)
- Sheriff Orders Deputies To Show Gang Tatoos (LAT)
…East L.A. Sheriff Deputies Deface Poster Of Inspector (LAT)
- Redondo Beach Plans New Bike Path (Daily Breeze)
- Long Beach Beach Streets Is Tomorrow (LB Post)
- Long Beach Opens Wrigley Greenbelt Along L.A. River (LB Post)
- Carnage: Motorcyclist Dies In Torrance Crash (Daily Breeze)
…Actress Arrested After Suspected DUI Crash In Pasadena (Daily Breeze, Fox11)
…Driver Convicted In LB Crash That Killed Woman And Dogs (Daily Breeze)
- 77-Apartment Supportive Housing Nearly Done In Boyle Heights (Urbanize)
- 42-Unit Affordable Housing Complex Opens In Inglewood (Wave)
- 57-Unit Permanent Supportive Housing Planned In Bell (Urbanize)
- Porter Ranch 118 Freeway Sinkhole Fixed (Daily News)
- Governor Newsom Looks To Speed CA Infrastructure Projects, Including Transportation (LAT)
…Metro: let’s widen lots of freeways!
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA