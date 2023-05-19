Today’s Headlines

  • LAT Opinion: L.A. Should Do Congestion Pricing
  • LADOT Unveils Small Bus Stop Shade/Light “La Sombrita” (@sahrasulaiman Twitter)
  • Committee Plans Re-Do Of Pasadena 710 Freeway Stub (SGV Tribune, Pasadena Now)
  • Metro Looks To Make Express Lanes Pay-As-You-Go Permanent (LB Post)
  • Sheriff Orders Deputies To Show Gang Tatoos (LAT)
    …East L.A. Sheriff Deputies Deface Poster Of Inspector (LAT)
  • Redondo Beach Plans New Bike Path (Daily Breeze)
  • Long Beach Beach Streets Is Tomorrow (LB Post)
  • Long Beach Opens Wrigley Greenbelt Along L.A. River (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Motorcyclist Dies In Torrance Crash (Daily Breeze)
    …Actress Arrested After Suspected DUI Crash In Pasadena (Daily Breeze, Fox11)
    …Driver Convicted In LB Crash That Killed Woman And Dogs (Daily Breeze)
  • 77-Apartment Supportive Housing Nearly Done In Boyle Heights (Urbanize)
  • 42-Unit Affordable Housing Complex Opens In Inglewood (Wave)
  • 57-Unit Permanent Supportive Housing Planned In Bell (Urbanize)
  • Porter Ranch 118 Freeway Sinkhole Fixed (Daily News)
  • Governor Newsom Looks To Speed CA Infrastructure Projects, Including Transportation (LAT)
    Metro: let’s widen lots of freeways!

