Today’s Headlines
- Proposed 26 Mile Lakewood Blvd Bus Lane From LB To Pasadena (LB Post)
- Increase In Unhoused People Dying Due To Fentanyl (LAT, LAist)
- Caltrans 710 Homes Reclaimers Fight Heats Up (L.A. Public Press)
- Metro E Line Evacuation Apparently Due To Car Crash (Reddit)
- Caltrans Weighs Port Bridge Closure Options (LB Post)
- Man Shot/Killed Outside Civic Center Metro Station (LAT, KTLA)
- Carnage: Three People Killed In 10 Freeway Crash Near Palm Springs (Daily News, KTLA)
…Palmdale Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (AV Times)
…Person Killed In Crash On PCH In West Long Beach (LAT, LB Post, Daily Breeze)
…DUI Driver Kills Motorcyclist In Lancaster (AV Times)
…Man Transported To Hospital After Crashing Car Into Garage Wall (SC Signal)
- 48-Unit Senior Housing Breaks Ground In Huntington Park (Urbanize)
- Enviros Sue To Block LB Offshore Oil Drilling (LB Post)
- Community Groups Support CA Speed Camera Bill (KTLA)
- It’s Bike Week (Biking in L.A.)
