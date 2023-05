Today’s Headlines

Long Beach To Open Bridge Bikeway On May 20 (LB Post)

Metro Celebrates 1,000 Transit Operator Hires Since February 2022 (The Source)

Alhambra Looks To Improve Walking and Bicycling (LAT)

L.A. To Release Study Of Civilian Traffic Enforcement (LAT)

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Metrolink Train In Irvine (KTLA)

Carnage: Big Rig Driver In Grave Condition After Crash Near Sunland (KTLA)

…Driver Kills Pedestrian On 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)

…After Fender-Bender, Woodland Hills Driver Slams Into 4 Cars (LAT, KTLA, John Crawford YouTube)

…Driver Shears Off Sherman Oaks Fire Hydrant (KTLA)

71 Freeway Closures Upcoming For Repairs (LAT)

How To Make So Cal Safer For Bicycling (ABC7)

