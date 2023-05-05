Today’s Headlines
- Young Yaroslavsky, LAUSD Pushing Modest Steps To Curb School Traffic Deaths (Beverly Press)
…Livability Advocates Express Skepticism (Twitter: Investing in Place, Alissa Walker)
- Police Arrest Suspect For Stabbing At Metro E Line Exposition Park Station (CBS)
- Angelino Heights Got the LADOT Plastic Bollard Treatment (@ShotOn35mm Twitter)
…SBLA expresses skepticism, project hands drivers much more parking, which will block future projects to make the streets safe for walk/bike
- LAPD SWAT Whistleblower: Excessive Force, Cover Ups (LAT)
- More On L.A. Approving Hollywood and DTLA Community Plans (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Person In South L.A. (KTLA)
…Benefit For Five Teen Dancers Injured In Seal Beach Hit-and-Run Crash (KTLA)
- Freight Trains Resume Travel Through San Clemente Landslide Area (LAT)
- WeHo Council Approves Melrose Gathering Space Sidewalk Park (Beverly Press)
- Supervisors Approve $41M For 112 New Vet Housing Units At Westwood VA (Urbanize)
- L.A. Council Denies Appeals, Supporting TOD Projects In Westlake And K-Town (Urbanize)
- KTLA Sees Green Transportation Future In Car Expo
- L.A. Al Fresco Outdoor Dining Moves Closer To Permanent (LAist)
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Are Also Poisoning You Now (Capital & Main)
