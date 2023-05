Today’s Headlines

City Council Approves Hollywood And Downtown Community Plans (LAist)

Dangerous LB Intersections Gets Street Bulb-Out Murals (LongBeachIze)

More Coverage Of Metro End-Of-Line Unhoused Rider Issues (CBS)

Carnage: Pedestrian Killed On 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)

…Truck Driver Hits, Kills Elderly Pedestrian In Riverside (KTLA)

…Driver Flees After Slamming Van Into Santa Ana Apartment Building (KTLA)

LAPD Arrests 21 People, Impounds 13 Cars In Street Racing Crackdown (KTLA)

Caltrans Temporarily Closing 210 Freeway Ramps for Work, Including Walk Upgrades (Pasadena Now)

Pasadena “Text Before Tow” Will Inform Motorists Before A Car Is Towed (Pasadena Now)

OC State Senator Dave Min Arrested For Drunk Driving (LAT, KTLA)

