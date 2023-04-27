Today’s Headlines

  • LAT Editorial: Walking To School Shouldn’t Be Deadly
    …No Arrest In Deadly Apparent-DUI Crash In Mid-City (LAT)
    …LAPD: Driver Had Medical Emergency (ABC7)
  • Alarming Racial Disparities In Traffic Deaths (NYT)
  • L.A. Could Approve More Housing In DTLA, Hollywood Plans (LAist)
    Urbanize On Downtown, Hollywood, And Boyle Heights Plans
  • LAT Guest Editorial: Increase Service To Make Trains Safer
  • L.A. Is Deciding the Future Of Its Al Fresco Outdoor Dining Program (LAist)
  • County Repaving Olympic and Whittier Blvds, With Ped Improvements (Eastsider)
  • Pasadena Transit To Purchase Initial Electric Vehicle (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Apparent Street Racing Crash Kills Person In Pomona (KTLA5)
    …LAPD Seeks Public’s Help In Highland Park Hit-and-Run (Eastsider)
  • LB Approves 900-Unit Mixed-Use Downtown Redevelopment (Urbanize)
  • New Pass Provides Transit For L.A. County Jurors (Whittier Daily News)
  • Wetlands Park Coming To NELA River Taylor Yard Bowtie Site (Urbanize)
  • Will EV Chargers Ever Be As Reliable As Gas Stations? (LAT)

