Today’s Headlines
- LAT Editorial: Walking To School Shouldn’t Be Deadly
…No Arrest In Deadly Apparent-DUI Crash In Mid-City (LAT)
…LAPD: Driver Had Medical Emergency (ABC7)
- Alarming Racial Disparities In Traffic Deaths (NYT)
- L.A. Could Approve More Housing In DTLA, Hollywood Plans (LAist)
…Urbanize On Downtown, Hollywood, And Boyle Heights Plans
- LAT Guest Editorial: Increase Service To Make Trains Safer
- L.A. Is Deciding the Future Of Its Al Fresco Outdoor Dining Program (LAist)
- County Repaving Olympic and Whittier Blvds, With Ped Improvements (Eastsider)
- Pasadena Transit To Purchase Initial Electric Vehicle (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Apparent Street Racing Crash Kills Person In Pomona (KTLA5)
…LAPD Seeks Public’s Help In Highland Park Hit-and-Run (Eastsider)
- LB Approves 900-Unit Mixed-Use Downtown Redevelopment (Urbanize)
- New Pass Provides Transit For L.A. County Jurors (Whittier Daily News)
- Wetlands Park Coming To NELA River Taylor Yard Bowtie Site (Urbanize)
- Will EV Chargers Ever Be As Reliable As Gas Stations? (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA