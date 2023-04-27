Today’s Headlines

LAT Editorial: Walking To School Shouldn’t Be Deadly

…No Arrest In Deadly Apparent-DUI Crash In Mid-City (LAT) …LAPD: Driver Had Medical Emergency (ABC7) Alarming Racial Disparities In Traffic Deaths (NYT)

L.A. Could Approve More Housing In DTLA, Hollywood Plans (LAist)

…Urbanize On Downtown, Hollywood, And Boyle Heights Plans LAT Guest Editorial: Increase Service To Make Trains Safer

L.A. Is Deciding the Future Of Its Al Fresco Outdoor Dining Program (LAist)

County Repaving Olympic and Whittier Blvds, With Ped Improvements (Eastsider)

Pasadena Transit To Purchase Initial Electric Vehicle (Pasadena Now)

Carnage: Apparent Street Racing Crash Kills Person In Pomona (KTLA5)

…LAPD Seeks Public’s Help In Highland Park Hit-and-Run (Eastsider) LB Approves 900-Unit Mixed-Use Downtown Redevelopment (Urbanize)

New Pass Provides Transit For L.A. County Jurors (Whittier Daily News)

Wetlands Park Coming To NELA River Taylor Yard Bowtie Site (Urbanize)

Will EV Chargers Ever Be As Reliable As Gas Stations? (LAT)

