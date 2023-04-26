Today’s Headlines
- More On Culver City Nixing Bus/Bike/Ped Improvements (LAist, LAT, Biking in L.A.)
- Report: More Than A Thousand People Injured By Police Pursuits In 5 Years (LAT, KTLA)
- More Photos Of 626 Golden Streets (SGV Tribune)
- Mayor Bass’ Earth Day Climate Commitment Is Too Tepid (Benny Wally)
- Urbanize Runs Down L.A. Area Projects Receiving State Transit Funding
…Eastside Gold Line Received $35M For Design (SGVTribune)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Mom, Severely Injures Daughter in Mid-City Crash (LAT, Beverly Press, CBS)
…Suspected DUI Driver Injures Two Officers On 215 Freeway In San Bernardino (Daily Bulletin)
…Five Vehicle Crash On Highway 14 Near 5 Freeway (SC Signal)
- Hollywood And DTLA Plans Headed To City Council (Daily News)
- 4-Story 181-Apartment Mixed Use Planned Near Sunset/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
- CA Hits 1.5 Million Electric Vehicle Sales (LAT)
- Air Pollution Is A Cause Of Mental Impairment (LAist)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA